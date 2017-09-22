J&K: 10 govt employees suspended for unauthorised absence

Jammu, Sept 22: Following a surprise inspection at offices in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, ten government employees have been suspended for being absent from duty without authorisation, an official said on Friday.

A surprise inspection of various government offices in Mandi tehsil was carried out on Thursday on the directions of Poonch's Deputy Commissioner Tariq Ahmad Zargar.

During the inspection, 10 employees were found absent. They were immediately placed under suspension by the deputy commissioner, an official spokesperson said.

Also, inquiry has been initiated against four field functionaries who left the station without making entry in the register, he said.

The erring officials have been directed to give an explanation to their actions through their controlling officers, failing which warranted action would be initiated against them.

Taking notice of absenteeism, the deputy commissioner has directed all district officials to strictly adhere to the office timings so that people do not face hardships, the spokesperson said, adding he stressed on improving work culture and warned of action against erring employees.

PTI