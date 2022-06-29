YouTube
  • search
Trending Political Crisis in Maharashtra Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Its we Kashmiris who provide ‘real sense of security’ to Amarnath pilgrims: Mehbooba Mufti

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Srinagar, Jun 29: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said despite stringent security measures, it is the people of Kashmir who provide the “real sense of security” to the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims.

    The annual Amarnath Yatra is beginning on Thursday, resuming after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "This year’s Yatra has resumed after 2 years & I’m sure that Kashmiris will welcome them wholeheartedly as always.

    PDP president Mehbooba Mufti
    PDP president Mehbooba Mufti

    Despite stringent security measures including shutting down of shops en route the Yatra, it’s we Kashmiris who provide a real sense of security to the yatris," Mehbooba tweeted.

    The comments of the PDP president came after a group of shopkeepers from the Panthachowk area of the city held a protest claiming that they have been directed to shut down their businesses for the period of Amarnath Yatra, which will end on August 11.

    PTI

    Comments

    More MEHBOOBA MUFTI News  

    Read more about:

    mehbooba mufti amarnath yatra pilgrims jammu and kashmir

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X