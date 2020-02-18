  • search
Trending Coronavirus Donald Trump
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    It's all Media creation: Kerala Police academy denies reports of excluding beef from menu

    By
    |

    Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 18: The Kerala Police Academy on Monday dismissed reports of a ban on beef on its campus and said the dish along with mutton have been excluded from the menu for new trainees based on dietitian's instructions.

    Reacting to reports in a section of media that beef had been banned in the police canteen, academy Director B Sandhya, ADGP, said there was no such prohibition on the popular dish and dubbed the controversy a 'media creation'.

    Its all Media creation: Kerala Police academy denies reports of excluding beef from menu
    Representational Image

    "Not only beef, but mutton is not included in the new menu issued. The menu was prepared according to the directions of the dietitians," she said.

    Indians abroad forgo values, eat beef: Giriraj Singh stokes controversy again

    The controversy surfaced close on the heels of the storm over a "beef fry" tweet by the Kerala Tourism on 'Makarasankranti' day last month. "Tender chunks of beef, slow-roasted with aromatic spices, coconut pieces, and curry leaves.

    A recipe for the most classic dish, Beef Ularthiyathu, the stuff of legends, from the land of spices, Kerala," the tweet read along with a recipe link.

    A section of Twitter users had expressed their displeasure over the timing of the tweet as it was posted on a Hindu festival.

    Slamming the state, BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje had said the "Kerala communist govt have declared a war against Hindus of the state!", but the the CPI(M)-led LDF government clarified later its aim was not to hurt anyone's religious beliefs.

    More KERALA POLICE News

    Read more about:

    kerala police beef

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 9:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 18, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X