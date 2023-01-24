It undermines our sovereignty: Cong leader AK Antony's son on controversial BBC documentary

Here is what US said on BBC’s documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Despite differences with the BJP, Cong leader AK Antony's son Anil extends support to PM Modi over the BBC's controversial documentary.

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 24: In a surprising development, senior Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister A K Antony's son Anil has extended his support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over BBC's controversial series, saying it "undermines our sovereignty."

He took Twitter to give his disapproval over the series at a time when Kerala Congress is prepping up to screen the BBC series in the state.

"Despite large differences with BJP, I think those (in India) placing views of BBC, a state sponsored channel with a long history of (alleged India) prejudices, and of Jack Straw, the brain behind the Iraq war, over (Indian) institutions is setting a dangerous precedence, will undermine our sovereignty," Anil, had handled the digital communications of the grand old party's Kerala unit till recently, tweeted.

#WATCH | No matter whatever internal differences we may have, we should not let that be exploited by external agencies to create division in this country: Anil K Antony, Digital communications, Kerala Congress over BBC documentary on PM Modi pic.twitter.com/AYYtKrgAkK — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2023

KPCC minority cell chairman, advocate Shihabuddin Karyat, in a statement said that the documentary would be screened in district headquarters of the party on Republic Day in view of the undeclared ban on it in the country, PTI reported.

Various political groups in Kerala have announced they would screen the controversial documentary "India: The Modi Question" in the state. CPI(M)'s youth wing, DYFI, kicked off the political storm in the state over the documentary by announcing on its Facebook page that it would be shown in the state. Following that, similar announcements were made by the SFI -- a left-wing student organisation allied with CPI(M) -- and various wings of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), including the Youth Congress.

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee's (KPCC) minority cell also said that the documentary would be screened in all district headquarters of the state on Republic Day. BJP termed such move as "treasonous" and asked the Kerala CM to urgently intervene and nip such endeavours in the bud.

It comes after the Centre had last week directed the blocking of multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the documentary.