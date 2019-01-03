IT sleuths raid Saravana Bhavan, Anjappar group hotels in Chennai

  • search
    Chennai, Jan 3: Income Tax department conducted raids on Thursday at offices of Grand Sweets, Hot Breads, Saravana Bhavan and Anjappar group in Chennai following complaints of tax evasion. Search operations were held at 32 places across the city in Tamil Nadu, stated a report by NDTV.

    IT sleuths raid Saravana Bhavan. Courtesy: ANI news
    "We have information that these groups have been indulging in large scale tax evasion over the last several years. Only after investigation at these places, we would be able to assess," a senior officer told NDTV.

    In a similar incident on July 2018, the Income Tax Department found Rs 160-crore cash and about 100-kg bullion after conducting raids at several premises of a road construction firm in Tamil Nadu.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 3, 2019, 15:29 [IST]
