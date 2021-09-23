YouTube
    It's a pleasure to hear about Narendra Modi's vision: Adobe CEO after meeting PM in US

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Washington DC [US], Sep, 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayan at Washington DC on Thursday. He had a productive discussion with him as part of his meetings with global Chief Executive Officers (CEO) for potential investment in India.

    Its a pleasure to hear about Narendra Modis vision: Adobe CEO after meeting PM in US

    As per the sources, they discussed Adobe's ongoing collaboration and future investment plans in India. Discussions were focused on India's flagship programme Digital India, and the use of emerging technologies in sectors like health, education and R&D.

    Shantanu Narayan had good words about India's efforts in fighting Covid-19 and also about the rapid vaccination. The CEO of Adobe expressed interest to contribute to the 75th anniversary of Indian independence, sources add.

    Modi said that the ground for digital education has been laid during the Covid era and the path should be taken forward. In the meeting, both the MP and the Adobe CEO stressed on creating a few centres of excellence in AI in India.

    "PM Modi and Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen also held discussions over leveraging technology to provide smart education to youngsters, enhance research and the vibrant start-up sector in India, powered by the Indian youth," said a statement from the PMO India.

    "It's always been such a pleasure to hear about his vision for how he wants to expand India. Among the key topics we talked about was continued investment in innovation, he said he believes that technology is the way to help move things forward," Shantanu Narayen said after meeting with the PM in the US.

    He added, "For us, our biggest asset is people. Anything that happens with respect to encouraging education, having digital literacy helps Adobe. We're very supportive of more emphasis and interest in education,"

    narendra modi

    Story first published: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 23:42 [IST]
