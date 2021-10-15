It is clear, Sidhu will continue as Punjab Congress chief says Harish Rawat

New Delhi, Oct 15: The Congress party's general secretary and in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat has said that Navjot Singh Sidhu will continue as the chief of the state unit. It is clear he will continue, Rawat said.

Sidhu had posted his resignation letter on Twitter on September 28. However no decision has been taken on his resignation as yet. Rawat said that all issues within the party will be resolved through talks.

He further said that it is clear that Sidhu will continue as Congress party chief and he should strengthen the organisation. His statements come after Sidhu met with him and AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal on Thursday. During the meeting Sidhu raised concerns over the 18 point agenda taken by the leadership on which actions are pending. These included action against those involved in the sacrilege issue and drug mafia. Following the meeting, Sidhu said he had full faith in the leadership of party president, Sonia Gandhi and any decision taken by her is acceptable to him.

Sidhu said, I have raised my concerns about Punjab and Punjab Congress before the party high command and I have full faith in Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul ji and Priyanka ji that whatever decision they take will be in the interest of the Congress and Punjab. He further added that consider them as supreme and will follow every direction given by them, he also said.

Story first published: Friday, October 15, 2021, 12:21 [IST]