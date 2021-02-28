ISRO tests two satellites developed by private sector for the first time

ISRO's first mission of 2021 today; Brazil's Amazonia-1 on board with Bhagavad Gita set for launch

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 28: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set for the launch of PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 mission commenced on Saturday from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

This is for the first time that an Indian rocket will launch 637-kg Amazonia-1 of Brazil as primary satellite from the launch pad of the Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district, about 100 kms from Chennai.

This is also, the first launch of ISRO in 2021, that will carry the sacred Hindu text, the Bhagavad Gita, being carried to the Space in secured digital (SD) card format.

This apart, a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will remain engraved atop the panel of a co-passenger satellite. There will also be some 25,000 names onboard SD SAT, all sent in by people on request from Space officials for placement in Space.

Amazonia-1 is the optical earth observation satellite of National Institute for Space Research (INPE). "This satellite would further strengthen the existing structure by providing remote sensing data to users for monitoring deforestation in the Amazon region and analysis of diversified agriculture across the Brazilian territory", the statement said.

The 18 co-passenger satellites are -- four from Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (three UNITYsats from consortium of three Indian academic institutes and one Satish Dhawan Sat from Space Kidz India) and 14 from NSIL.