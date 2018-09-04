ISRO to launch its first fully owned overseas satellite ground station at North Pole

Bengaluru, Sep 4: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) plans to set up its first fully owned overseas satellite ground station near the North Pole.

This would bolster the Indian Remote Sensing (IRS) operations which are critically important in times like disaster management but also for the armed forces, said a report in The Times of India.

A scientist told the daily, "The plan will take some time to materialise as it involves huge logistical challenges, international approvals and co-operation," adding that hardware installation would be tougher at the North Pole considering the extreme weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the agency was supposed to establish a second data reception antenna at Antarctica Ground Station for Earth Observation Satellites this year, but will now do it the next year.

Earlier in 2016, China launched its first fully owned overseas satellite ground station near the North Pole. China has previously built ground satellite facilities in numerous foreign countries, mostly in Africa and South America, which are all joint ventures.

Meanwhile, ISRO is readying for 19 launches, including the Chandrayaan-2 mission, starting from this month. All launches will be conducted within seven months, starting from this September to March next year.