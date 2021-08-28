YouTube
    ISRO conducts hot test of Gaganyaan Service Module Propulsion System

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Aug 28: ISRO said it successfully conducted the first hot test of the System Demonstration Model (SDM) of the Gaganyaan Service Module Propulsion System for a duration of 450 seconds at the test facility of Propulsion Complex (IPRC), Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday.

    ISRO conducts hot test of Gaganyaan Service Module Propulsion System

    The system performance met the test objectives and there was a close match with the pre-test predictions, the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency said in a statement.

    Further, a series of hot tests are planned to simulate various mission conditions as well as off-nominal conditions, it said.

    The Service Module (SM) is part of the Gaganyaan Orbital module and is located below the crew module and remains connected to it until re-entry, ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) explained.

    The SM Propulsion System consists of a unified bipropellant system consisting of five numbers of 440 N thrust engines and 16 numbers of 100 N Reaction Control system (RCS) thrusters with MON-3 and MMH as Oxidizer and Fuel respectively.

    "The SDM, consisting of five numbers of 440 N engines and eight numbers of 100 N thrusters, was realised to qualify the propulsion system performance in ground. A new test facility is established at IPRC, Mahendragiri for testing the SDM", the statement added.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 28, 2021, 21:14 [IST]
    X