  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Israeli SpyDer, Pechora among India’s air defence weapons to counter Chinese

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 28: India has deployed its air defence weapon systems in the sensitive areas where tensions with China have risen sharply following the June 15 Galwan Valley clash.

    Israeli SpyDer, Pechora among India’s air defence weapons to counter Chinese

    Necessary measures have been taken by all services working in an integrated environment to ensure that India is ready for any eventuality, an official told OneIndia. The air defence weapons includes the indigenous Akash, Israeli SpyDer, Pechora, ISA-AK systems. The air defence systems can engage targets such as fighter jets, unnamed aerial vehicles and helicopters.

    Indo-China tensions began in September 2019

    Meanwhile, India's Army Chief General M M Naravane has told the political leadership that matching the strength will deter any offensive or misadventure by the Chinese along the Line of Actual Control.

    The Army Chief who returned to the national capital on Thursday after his visit to the forward areas in eastern Ladakh briefed both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

    During the briefing, General Naravane said that the Chinese are unlikely to attempt any misadventure. The Chinese are flexing their muscles and have deployed a large number of troops an weaponry along the unresolved LAC. There is a heavy build up especially at the Daulat Beg Oldie Depsang area, the Army assessment says.

    India has deployed thousands of additional troops. They are also backed by tanks, combat vehicles and howitzers in the region. The IAF fighters such as the Sukhoi-30 MKIs and MIG-29s are also regularly patrolling the skies.

    The Indian troops are in a state of full preparedness and as a result of these actions, the Army's assessment is that the Chinese will not indulge in any misadventure. There would be clashes and face-offs owing to the tensions at the Galwan Valley and Pangong Tso. For now both the Indian and Chinese forces are maintaining stand-off distance from each other.

    Spot the difference on the India-China border, Chidambaram tweets with a map

    The Indian Army has however vowed not to let China grab any more territory and would continue to press for the restoration of status quo ante. The assessment also says that the de-escalation and disengagement will take many more months. Looking at how matters are on the ground, the internal assessment says that it may drag on at least until October before the situation normalises.

    The chief was on a two day visit to eastern Ladakh, where he took stock of the situation amidst the rising tensions with China.

    The Indian Army in its assessment says that the situation along the LAC is a tricky one.

    There is mutual consensus for a disengagement, but the continuing build up by the Chinese army is a cause for concern.

    More IAF News

    Read more about:

    iaf india china

    Story first published: Sunday, June 28, 2020, 8:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 28, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue