Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu to arrive in India today; trade, defence on agenda

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will arrive in India on Sunday on a six-day visit during which both the strategic partners will aim to further expand ties on a range of key areas including defence and trade, as per reports.

PM Modi will break protocol to receive Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara, at the airport on Sunday afternoon, beginning a prime ministerial visit from Israel 15 years since Ariel Sharon came here in 2003.

The first stop for PM Modi and Netanyahu will be at the Teen Murti monument where the two leaders will lay a wreath at the monument, commemorating the role of three Indian regiments who fought at the battle of Haifa over a century ago.

Modi will host Netanyahu for dinner on Sunday night. After the ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt, Netanyahu will hold restricted discussions with the prime minister,

