Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu to arrive in India today; trade, defence on agenda

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will arrive in India on Sunday on a six-day visit during which both the strategic partners will aim to further expand ties on a range of key areas including defence and trade, as per reports.

Netanyahu
File Photo of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

PM Modi will break protocol to receive Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara, at the airport on Sunday afternoon, beginning a prime ministerial visit from Israel 15 years since Ariel Sharon came here in 2003.

The first stop for PM Modi and Netanyahu will be at the Teen Murti monument where the two leaders will lay a wreath at the monument, commemorating the role of three Indian regiments who fought at the battle of Haifa over a century ago.

Modi will host Netanyahu for dinner on Sunday night. After the ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt, Netanyahu will hold restricted discussions with the prime minister,

OneIndia News

Read more about:

benjamin netanyahu, israel, india

Story first published: Sunday, January 14, 2018, 6:59 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 14, 2018
Please Wait while comments are loading...

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.