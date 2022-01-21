Isolation facility not mandatory for flyers testing positive on arrival from at-risk countries: Check guidelines

New AI-based test uses X-rays to detect Covid in a few minutes

New Delhi, Jan 21: The Union Health Ministry has relaxed the guidelines for the international travellers arriving in India from the "at-risk" countries and testing Covid-19 positive.

As per the latest guidelines issued on Friday, the travellers who test positive will be treated a per protocol and it is not mandatory for them to be admitted at an isolation facility, the press release from the government said.

It will come to effect from January 22.

Check Out the guidelines:

i. All travellers should

a. Submit complete and factual information in self-declaration form on the online Air

Suvidha portal (https://www.newdelhiairport.in/a❑suvidha/apho-registration)

before the scheduled travel, including last 14 days travel details.

b. Upload a negative COVID•19 RT•PCR report'. The test should have been conducted within 72 hrs prior to undertaking the journey.

c. Each passenger shall also submit a declaration with respect to authenticity of the report and will be liable for criminal prosecution, if found otherwise.

They should also give an undertaking on the portal or otherwise to Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India, through concerned airlines before they are allowed to undertake the journey that they would abide by the decision of the appropriate government authority to undergo home/institutional quarantine/ self-health monitoring, as warranted.

Continuing with the earlier approach, travellers from certain specified Countries (based on epidemiological situation of COVID-19 in those Countries) are identified for additional follow up. These include need for additional measures as detailed in para (xviii) below. The listing of such specified Countries is a dynamic exercise based on the evolving situation of COVID.19 across the world and will be made available on the websites of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. (mohfw.gov.in) and the link of the same will be available at the website of Ministry of External Affairs and Par Suvidha Portal.

iv. All travellers who need to undertake testing on arrival, should preferably pre-book the test

online on Air Suvidha Portal, to facilitate timely testing.

A.2. Before Boarding

v. Passengers originating or transiting from at •risk countries shall be informed by the airlines that they will undergo post arrival testing, quarantine if tested negative, stringent isolation protocols if tested positive etc. as mentioned in para (xviii).

w. Do's and Don'ts shall be provided along with ticket to the travellers by the airlines/agencies concerned.

vii. Airlines to allow boarding by only those passengers who have filled in all the information in

the Self Declaration Form on the Air Suvidha portal and uploaded the negative RT-PCR test report.

At the time of boarding the flight, only asymptomatic travellers will be allowed to board after thermal screening.

ix All passengers shall be advised to download Aarogya Setu app on their mobile devices.

A.3. During Travel

In-flight announcement about COVID-19 including precautionary measures to be followed shall be made at airports and in flights and during transit.

xi. During in-flight crew shall ensure that COVID appropriate behaviour is followed at all times.

If any passenger reports symptoms of COVID-19 during flight, he/she shall be isolated as per

protocol.

xiii. Proper in-flight announcements should be made by the airlines regarding the testing requirements and people who need to undergo such testing to avoid any congestion at the arrival airports.

AA. On arrival

xiv. De-boarding should be done ensuring physical distancing.

xv. Thermal screening would be carried out in respect of all the passengers by the health officials present at the airport. The self-declaration form filled online shall be shown to the airport health staff.

xvi. The passengers found to be symptomatic during screening shall be immediately isolated and taken to medical facility as per health protocol. If tested positive, their contacts shall be identified and managed as per laid down protocol'.

xvii. Travellers from specified Countries at risk (as mentioned in para (di) and (iv) above) will follow the protocol as detailed below:

Submission of sample for post-arrival COVID-19 test' at the point of arrival (self-paid). Such travellers will be required to wait for their test results at the arrival airport before leaving or taking a connecting flight.

If tested negative they will follow, home quarantine for 7 days and shall undertake RT­PCR test on the 8th day of arrival in India*.

Travelers shall also be required to upload results of repeat RT-PCR test for COVID-19 done on 8' day on Air Suvidha portal (to be monitored by the respective States/UTs).

If negative, they will further self-monitor their health for the next 7 days.

However, if such travellers are tested positive, their samples should be further sent for genomic testing at INSACOG laboratory network.

They shall be treated/isolated as per laid down standard protocol.

The contacts of such positive case should be kept under home quarantine monitored strictly by the concerned State Government as per laid down protocol.

Story first published: Friday, January 21, 2022, 17:48 [IST]