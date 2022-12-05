Islamist groups such as CAIR cry foul after Mumbai 26/11 attack images are displayed on billboard

The Islamist group CAIR alleged that a mobile billboard truck with images of the 26/11 Mumbai attack entered the parking lot in New Jersey. As ironic as it may sound, the group said these were 'the messages of hate'.

New Delhi, Dec 05: Several Islamist outfits have cried foul after a mobile billboard truck displayed images of the Mumbai 26/11 attacks in New Jersey. US based Islamist outfits such as the Council for Americans Islamic Relations (CAIR) and Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC) cried foul after the images were displayed.

On the 14th anniversary of the horrific attack at Mumbai, Indian Americans took out demonstrations outside the Pakistan community area in New Jersey. 165 people were killed in the attack that took place on November 26 2008. The attack was carried out by ten terrorists of the Pakistan sponsored, terrorist group Lashkar-e-Tayiba.

United States | Indian Americans & South Asian Diaspora protested against the 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttack in front of the Pakistan Consulate in New York. Demonstrations also took place in front of the Pakistan Consulate in Houston, Chicago & Pakistan Community Centre in New Jersey. pic.twitter.com/iuWRhnnvUe — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2022

An article (https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/confusion-and-fear-new-jersey-anti-muslim-symbols-escalate) in the Middle East Eye said that the New Jersey unit of CAIR alleged that a mobile billboard truck displaying images of the Mumbai attack entered the parking lot on the New Brunswick Islamic Centre and the Muslim Centre of Middlesex County.

The Islamist group also claimed that the vehicle stopped outside the Muslim Community of New Jersey Masjid. CAIR has taken offence to the display of the names of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorists which the article refers to as suspects.

CAIR criticised the broadcast of 26/11 footage as messages of hate. This was despite the fact that the mobile billboard truck displaying only the truth.

One sign on the truck said, 'we will not forgive, we will not forget.' Another sign read, 'men, women and children or elderly, no one was spare by the Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorists who entered India via sea on boat.

"The perpetrator of this designed anti-Muslim posters, rented a truck with an electronic billboard to display them, and then drove to at least two Islamic centres, displaying these vile and anti-Muslim messages both at the Islamic centers as well as on the road," CAIR's communication manager Dina Sayedahmed said.

"While everyone - even bigots - have the right to free speech, no one has the right to target religious minorities, especially at their houses of worship, with acts of perceived intimidation and harassment, " Executive Director (CAIR- New Jersey) Seladin Maksut said.

CAIR remained completely focused on the truck and not once did it condemn the terror attack which claimed so many innocent lives. CAIR and IMAC have been pushing Hinduphobia and anti-India propaganda in the United States.

These Islamist outfits have extended support to the Dismantling Global Hindutva conference. It may be recalled that they had also demanded the release of Aafia Siddiqui the Al-Qaeda terrorist.