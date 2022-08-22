YouTube
    Islamic State bomber detained in Russia for attempting attack in India was recruited through Telegram

    New Delhi, Aug 22: An Islamic State suicide bomber who was targeting an Indian leader was detained by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB)

    "Russia's FSB identified and detained a member of the Islamic State international terrorist organisation banned in Russia, a native of a country in the Central Asian region, who planned to commit a terrorist act by blowing himself up against one of the representatives of the ruling circles of India," the authority said in a statement.

    Islamic State bomber detained in Russia for attempting attack in India was recruited through Telegram
    Representational Image

    The statement also added that the detained was recruited by one of the Islamic State suicide bomber in Turkey.

    Islamic State suicide bomber planning attack on India’s leadership elite detained in RussiaIslamic State suicide bomber planning attack on India’s leadership elite detained in Russia

    The terrorist detained can be heard saying in the video that he was supposed to take revenge in India for 'insulting the Prophet.'

    He took an oath of allegiance to the Emir of the Islamic State. After that he was given the task of leaving Russia. He was to complete the necessary documents and fly to India and commit a high-profile act of terror.

    Further it was found that he was recruited by one of the Islamic State leaders in Turkey. The recruitment was processed remotely on Telegram. They also held personal meetings in Istanbul.

    According to the Indian Home Ministry, the Islamic State is using various internet based social media platforms to propagate its ideology. The agencies are closely monitoring the cyberspace to keep a track on the activities of the outfit which is banned in India.

    The National investigation Agency (NIA) too has carried out a series of raids in recent years and busted scores of Islamic State modules.

    Story first published: Monday, August 22, 2022, 14:52 [IST]
    X