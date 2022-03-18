India and Bangladesh want to see stability, peace in world: PM Modi in Orakandi

Will hunt down those who vandalised Temples says Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

ISKON temple attacked in Bangladesh; several injured

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Mar 18: The High Commission of India is in touch with Bangladeshi authorities in connection with an attack on ISKON temple, sources informed news agency ANI.

As per reports, an ISKCON-affiliated Radhakanta Jeev temple in the Wari area of Dhaka, Bangladesh was attacked on March 17 and around 150-200 people were involved in the violence at the ISKCON temple, sources said.

The reports further stated that three ISKCON members were injured. "Some damage was also caused to the property. The cause of the dispute, according to the Bangladeshi authorities, is a longstanding dispute over the land on which the ISKCON temple exists, sources said ANI.

"Last evening when devotees were preparing for Buddha Purnima celebration, a mob of 200 people entered premises of Shri Radhakanta Temple, Dhaka and attacked them, 3 of them were injured in scuffle. Fortunately, they called Police and were able to drive away miscreants," ISKCON Kolkata's VP Radharamn Das said.

He added, "These attacks are a matter of grave concern. We request the Bangladesh government to take stringent action and provide security to Hindu minorities in the country,"

Last year, many Durga Puja pavilions and Hindu temples and homes across Bangladesh were attacked and vandalised, including an ISKCON centre in Noakhali, and several people killed in violence that erupted over alleged blasphemy at a marquee in Comilla in Bangladesh.

The Indian government had urged the Bangladesh government to give protection to Hindus and take necessary action against those involved in the violence.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, March 18, 2022, 17:39 [IST]