ISIS Kannur case: NIA files chargesheet against PFI member Shahjahan

The National Investigative Team (NIA) on Tuesday filed chargesheet before NIA special court in the ISIS Kannur case. The agency had completed the investigation and prepared the final report.

Shahjahan Kandy, a PFI member, who left India to join ISIS but was arrested by Turkey police while crossing their border to enter Syria.

Shahjahan, who is a resident of Kannur in Kerala, during his interrogation, has told that he became the area president of PFI in 2007-2008. He was then heading a team of 9 PFI members, reports India Today.

The Centre has been mulling a ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) for many months now, and a chargesheet against Shahjahan is likely to strengthen the government's case.

On December 17, the NIA haD registered a case against five Kerala youth for their alleged links with the Islamic State.

The 5 to be booked at Midhilaj, Abdul Rasak, Rashif MV, Manaf Rahmanand Hamsa. All the five are residents of Kannur district.

The case was originally registered at Valapattanam Police Station in Kannur district of Kerala state under sections 38 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 on October 25.

The charge against them was that they were members of the ISIS. It was also alleged that they had travelled out of India to join the terror group in Syria and fight for it.

OneIndia News