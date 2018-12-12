Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: Twitterati can't keep calm after Ambani got Beyoncé to perform!

  • search
    New Delhi, Dec 12: It was a year of lavish weddings. The wedding kicked off with Virushka back in 2017, Sonam Ki Shaadi, DeepVeer followed by NickYanka rolled around, we thought it was the big, fat, insanely grand desi wedding. Only until the moment we saw paparazzi pictures of Beyoncé from Udaipur airport, nobody believed that the queen was going to perform at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities.

    According to Forbes, India has 121 billionaires, the third largest group of ultra-rich after those from US and China. And the Richie Rich of this group is Mukesh Ambani, net worth $44.3 billion. Now, knowing this information, fans are wondering how rich you have to be able to book Beyonce at your wedding and cracking jokes about their own sorry state when compared to the Ambanis.

    And this is how Twitterati reacted Beyonce performed at Isha Ambani's sangeet:

    How much did it cost Mukesh Ambani to hire Beyonce for Isha's sangeet?

    Multiple reports have calculated how much Beyonce charges for private appearances, and the sum is pegged to between $3 and $4 million. That's Rs 21-28 crore. However, according to Time magazine, the singer charged more than $3 million for performing at this year's Coachella festival, but organisers had previously hinted that headliners could charge close to $4 million per gig. And Beyonce was the highest earning woman in the music industry in 2017, with earnings exceeding $105 million.

    Bloomberg recently reported that billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani shelled out over $100 million for his daughter's wedding parties, which saw several Indian and international celebrities, such as actors Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh; cricketer Sachin Tendulkar; and politician Hillary Clinton in attendance.

