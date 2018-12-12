Home News India Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: Twitterati can't keep calm after Ambani got Beyoncé to perform!

New Delhi, Dec 12: It was a year of lavish weddings. The wedding kicked off with Virushka back in 2017, Sonam Ki Shaadi, DeepVeer followed by NickYanka rolled around, we thought it was the big, fat, insanely grand desi wedding. Only until the moment we saw paparazzi pictures of Beyoncé from Udaipur airport, nobody believed that the queen was going to perform at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities.

According to Forbes, India has 121 billionaires, the third largest group of ultra-rich after those from US and China. And the Richie Rich of this group is Mukesh Ambani, net worth $44.3 billion. Now, knowing this information, fans are wondering how rich you have to be able to book Beyonce at your wedding and cracking jokes about their own sorry state when compared to the Ambanis.

And this is how Twitterati reacted Beyonce performed at Isha Ambani's sangeet:

Beyonce taking her cash after performing at the wedding of the daughter of India's Richest Man, Mukesh Ambani pic.twitter.com/6B6wSCCNIC — Chris (@Perrysfirstlove) December 9, 2018

Mukesh Ambani can even reduce Salman Khan to a background dancer for his son’s performance. There’s nothing more powerful in the world than money. pic.twitter.com/n9AmILtJsb — Don Tippler (@MrTippler) December 9, 2018

Mukesh Ambani after bringing #Beyonce to perform in the wedding and reducing Bollywood celebs to background dancers. #IshaAmbaniSangeet pic.twitter.com/HJu8Uml8qf — Sir Jadeja (@SirJadeja) December 9, 2018

If Beyoncè performs at my wedding y’all are buying tickets to get in. https://t.co/vSgWvEVit8 — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) December 10, 2018

When I book Beyoncé for my wedding, please don’t bring your ass in here recording shit on your janky ass cell phone. I spent million on this. This is for our eyes only. You put my shit on the internet and you owe me a million. — J. Holiday’s Gucci Jacket (@eleven8) December 9, 2018

How much did it cost Mukesh Ambani to hire Beyonce for Isha's sangeet?

Multiple reports have calculated how much Beyonce charges for private appearances, and the sum is pegged to between $3 and $4 million. That's Rs 21-28 crore. However, according to Time magazine, the singer charged more than $3 million for performing at this year's Coachella festival, but organisers had previously hinted that headliners could charge close to $4 million per gig. And Beyonce was the highest earning woman in the music industry in 2017, with earnings exceeding $105 million.

Bloomberg recently reported that billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani shelled out over $100 million for his daughter's wedding parties, which saw several Indian and international celebrities, such as actors Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh; cricketer Sachin Tendulkar; and politician Hillary Clinton in attendance.

I don't know why some idiots have a problem with the Ambanis calling Beyonce to dance at the wedding.



If I were a wealthy self-made serial entrepreneur who's also on the Fortune's Most Powerful People list, I would dance at Ambani's wedding too. — Akshar (@AksharPathak) December 10, 2018

if beyonce aint performing @ your lady sangeet then yall can just cancel wedding szn 2019 pic.twitter.com/PXicF9zfNg — kayray (@Kay__Ray) December 10, 2018