The chargesheet in the Mominpore case is another grim reminder of the anti-Hindu rhetoric in Bengal

ISF supporters clash with Trinamool Congress and Kolkata police; several injured

India

oi-Deepika S

A strong police contingent, comprising RAF and armed policemen, was deployed in the area.

New Delhi, Jan 21: Supporters of the Indian Secular Front ( ISF) clashed with Kolkata police on Saturday afternoon following the arrest of ISF legislator Naushad Siddiqui. The demonstration threw the traffic out of gear around the key Jawarharlal Nehru Road crossing.

The sole ISF MLA Naushad Siddique, who was leading the protest, was detained, as a number of police personnel and agitators were injured.

A senior police official said the activists blocked an arterial road in the heart of the city, prompting the cops to request them to clear Jawaharlal Nehru Road and allow traffic movement.

However, the workers of the party, which was formed before the 2021 assembly election, refused to vacate the road demanding that the perpetrators behind the attacks on its activists at Bhangar be arrested first.

As police baton-charged the workers and lobbed tear gas shells, the demonstrators numbering around 500 retreated but pelted the cops with stones from nearby lanes, injuring several police personnel.

The protestors also damaged kiosks and guardrails of the police injuring several policemen, the official said.

A strong police contingent, comprising RAF and armed policemen, was deployed in the area.

Several top police officers rushed to the spot to control the mob.

After about an hour, the police managed to clear the road and chased away the protestors but stray incidents of stone pelting continued for some time.

Commuters, who were hiding in shops with their shutters down came out raising their hands.

Siddique, before his detention, deplored police inaction at Bhangar and the high-handedness of the force in Esplanade by turning on "peaceful protestors".

A day back, ISF party offices were burnt down in Bhangar allegedly by TMC workers. The ruling party in turn claimed that the ISF destabilised the situation in the area by bringing in armed men and attacking their supporters for the past few days.

ISF is the only opposition party other than BJP to have won a seat in the 2021 West Bengal assembly election. Its allies, the CPI(M)-led Left Front and the Congress failed to bag any seat.

Abbas Siddiqui, an influential Muslim cleric of Furfura Sharif in Hooghly district, founded the party.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, January 21, 2023, 21:35 [IST]