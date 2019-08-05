  • search
    Is Yasin Malik dead? Here is what the authorities are saying

    New Delhi, Aug 05: Is Yasin Malik dead? There have been rumours that the separatist passed away at the Tihar jail.

    Authorities have however refuted these rumours and said that Malik is doing fine and the tweet by his wife, Mushaal Mailik is untrue.

    Is Yasin Malik dead? Here is what the authorities are saying
    File Photo of Yasin Malik

    "My humble appeal to know about the condition and whereabouts of my critically ill husband Mohammad Yasin Malik who is in Tihar death cell with strong rumours of his death," Mushaal Hussein Mullick said in a tweet.

    Crucial Cabinet meet today as Shah takes stock of security in J&K

    "Yasin Malik's family deserve to know the current status of his health. Prisoners too have rights to adequate medical care. Rumours about his physical condition are aggravating the situation," former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said in a tweet.

    Tihar DG, Sandeep Goel however rejected these claims as rumours. These rumours are completely untrue and his health condition is normal, Goel said.

    BBC Urdu tweeted, "the claim circulating on social media that the BBC has reported the death of Yasin Malik is fake. We urge everyone to verify stories they see on social media by visiting the BBC News website."

    Malik is currently in jail in connection with the terror funding case. It may be recalled that he had been arrested by the National Investigation Agency in connection with the terror funding case.

    Story first published: Monday, August 5, 2019, 6:12 [IST]
