No dispute that Rahul Gandhi should take up the post: Kerala MP on Cong prez polls

'Is there no low...? Cong hits back after BJP questions Rahul Gandhi's pic with hijab-clad girl

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 21: BJP leader Sambit Patra on Tuesday posted a picture of Rahul Gandhi walking with a hijab-clad girl during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and accused him of indulging in appeasement politics, triggering a backlash from Congress leaders who slammed Patra for his remarks.

Posting a picture of Gandhi walking with the girl wearing a hijab, Patra tweeted in Hindi, "When votes are accounted for on the basis of religion... then it is called appeasement."

Soon after his tweet, Congress leaders tore into him and asked BJP to look beyond people's faith.

No dispute that Rahul Gandhi should take up the post: Kerala MP on Cong prez polls

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor who is likely to contest the party's presidential election said Rahul Gandhi's gesture is just a decent one towards a kid.

"Is there no low to which BJP spokesperson won't sink? Tharoor said. "She is a little child and too young to be part of ant vote bank. Please spare her from your small-mindedness!" Tharoor tweeted.

Is there no low to which BJP spokesmen won't sink? She is a little child & too young to be part of any vote bank: please spare her from your small-mindedness! What @RahulGandhi is doing is a simple decent gesture towards a kid. BJP, learn to look beyond people's faith; we do. https://t.co/y4WiXJTCkA — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 20, 2022

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate also slammed the BJP leader and said he did not even spare a young girl.

"It's one thing to be rattled by the huge crowds in the (Bharat Jodo) Yatra - but to be blinded by hate like this. You are the pits!" she said.

Responding to Shrinate's tweet, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Worse than the pits."

Rahul promises old pension scheme in Gujarat if voted to power

worse than the pits. https://t.co/TXGspD6jFr — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 20, 2022

Congress leader Pawan Khera said those who divide people based on their clothes are not desh-bhakts -- they are only 'Modi-bhakts'. "Found the divider of India," Pawan Khera tweeted.

The Congress has accused the BJP of resorting to disinformation and falsehood on the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', and said it shows the "fear" and "frustration" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the saffron party's leadership at the success of the yatra.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, September 21, 2022, 7:55 [IST]