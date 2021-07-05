Is the Fadnavis factor standing in the way of a BJP-Shiv Sena reunion

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 05: Political circles are abuzz with the possibility of the BJP and Shiv Sena getting back together and forming the government in Maharashtra. Speculation is rife that Devendra Fadnavis is likely to be moved to New Delhi and would be part of the Cabinet expansion, which has been in the pipeline for sometime.

The question is whether the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance would form the government without Fadnavis at the helm. While many in the BJP say that a BJP government without Fadnavis at the helm in Maharashtra is ruled out, the question is whether the Shiv Sena would give up the post of Chief Minister.

While the talks between the two parties is stuck due to the Fadnavis factor, many functionaries of both sides are urging the two sides to get back as the alliance is one of the oldest and a natural one. Moreover, the workers on the ground have been urging the party's top brasses to get back together.

Both sides have been making the right noises with words of praise for each other. Sanjay Raut of the Shiv Sena had met with BJP leader, Ashish Shelar. He had also described Prime Minister, Narendra Modi as the top leader of the country.

On June 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Uddhav Thackeray and this had set off rumours of a possible reunion.

For now, the talks between the two parties are stuck owing to the Fadnavis factor. Several leaders from the BJP that OneIndia spoke with said that there is question of Fadnavis being moved to Delhi. If a government has to be formed in Maharashtra it would be under the leadership of Fadnavis, they also said.

Story first published: Monday, July 5, 2021, 15:13 [IST]