Is Pan Bahar working with these celebs to boost their hold in the Mouth freshener segment?

News

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Reports are suggesting via one of the most coveted Instagram film influencers who claims to have a huge following in the industry. In today's digital world this particular influencer has the most masaledar B-town gossips and paparazzi following.

In recent times we have seen this entity posting new posts about South India's most decorated Telugu Cinema Stars. Claiming they have seen him in a huge set shooting for reportedly the legendary mouth freshener giant "Pan Bahar".

It is evident from their recent Instagram posts that a very well-known actor sits comfortably on a chair, in a corner where we can also see a hazy blue color box with some yellow tinge suggesting it's Pan Bahar Pan Masala can. This hints at the fact that they might be mutually setting up a brand new campaign.

In a similar fashion another major influential player from the Bollywood influencer community has also stated Bollywood Star-kid, 'Mr. Flexi muscles' himself "Tiger Shroff" was spotted. According to their inner sources, they saw Tiger along with Pan Bahar's team on a huge set but couldn't get any feedback that linked the product directly or placement along with these same figures.

However, the story gets more concrete as one of the influencers declared that the Prince of South Indian Cinema, the charming superstar, "Mahesh Babu" who has one of the largest camps behind him was recently seen in a soft drink commercial too.

Now a major turn around in this story is to determine which one is right and which is wrong, because it feels like Mahesh Babu will be finally seen in a commercial in North Indian territory for the first time.

This can also open doors for him in Bollywood as it's been in his longterm wishlist.

Although, If we are to believe Tiger Shroff is the one then it will be engrossing to witness how the brand is going to use him against other players in this ever growing market. But what if both these sources are true?

This is going to be huge as we would be witnessing a mix of these two completely contrasting actors in a single frame after a very long time. The last time we spotted these worlds together was when Amitabh Bachchan and Rajni Kant worked together.

However, no concrete news was received when reaching out to the core team from Pan Bahar. They didn't confirm any of the following news, probably due to secrecy which is common when brands join hands with such big players.