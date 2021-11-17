YouTube
    New Delhi, Nov 17: A six hour long partial lunar eclipse will take place on November 19.

    Every year at least two partial lunar eclipses take place. However a total lunar eclipse is a rare phenomenon. On November 19 if the lunar eclipse is visible in your area, then it would be safe to look at it directly. Unlike the solar eclipse it is safe to look at a lunar eclipse even if it is a partial one.

    Is it safe to watch the lunar eclipse with your bare eyes

    The eclipse will begin between 6.02 and 12.30 UTC (11.30 am to 5.33 pm IST). This occurrence takes place when the Sun, Earth and Moon will come into alignment forming a partial lunar eclipse.

    Unlike the solar eclipse there are no special glasses needed to watch a lunar eclipse. It is completely safe to watch all phases of the lunar eclipse with your bare eyes. The only time when it is not safe to watch a lunar eclipse with your bare eyes is when it is not that far away from the Sun.

    The reason why it is safe to view a lunar eclipse without special glasses is because you are not looking directly at the Sun. In fact you are viewing a reflection of the Sun onto the Moon.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 9:08 [IST]
