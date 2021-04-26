Is it necessary to wear mask at home? Here's what Govt has to say

YouTube
    New Delhi, Apr 26: Amid the second wave that has created panic, India reels under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds in view of the rising number of infections.

    Its time to wear mask even inside at home: Govt advises people

    The Centre on Monday said it's time people started wearing masks inside their homes as well to keep the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at bay as the country is battling the second wave of the pandemic.

    "It's time people start wearing masks inside their homes as well," said Dr VK Paul, Niti Aayog's member (health), while briefing the press.

    The statement comes at a time when India is dealing with the deadlier, more infectious new wave of the pandemic, with hospitals in several states across the country reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds in view of the rising number of infections.

    Masks are not fun, sometimes make us uncomfortable, don't look too good - but they are here for your safety's sake and that of your loved ones.

    Story first published: Monday, April 26, 2021, 20:49 [IST]
    X