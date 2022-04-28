YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Is Hindi the national language of India or not? Here is list of 22 official languages of India with states

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 28: A comment made by Kannada actor Sudeep has brought back the question around the national language of India.

    Is Hindi the national language of India? Well, the answer is "no."

    Hindi is not the national language of India, but article 343(1) of the Indian constitution specifically mentions that, "the official language of the Union shall be Hindi in Devanagari script." The business in the Indian parliament can only be transacted in Hindi or in English.

    Is Hindi National Language of India or Not? Here is The List of 22 Official Languages of India With Their States

    English is allowed to be used in official purposes such as parliamentary proceedings, judiciary, communications between the Central Government and a State Government.

    States within India, which has 121 languages and 270 mother tongues, have the liberty and powers to specify their own official language(s) through legislation. In addition to the official languages, the constitution recognizes 22 regional languages, which include Hindi but not English, as scheduled languages.

    Here is The List of 22 Official Languages of India With Their States:

    Sr. No. Language Family Official recognition in State(s)
    1. Assamese Indo-Aryan, Eastern Assam
    2. Bengali Indo-Aryan, Eastern West Bengal, Tripura, Assam, Jharkhand
    3. Bodo Tibeto-Burman Assam
    4. Dogri Indo-Aryan, Northwestern Jammu and Kashmir
    5. Gujarati Indo-Aryan, Western Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu and Gujarat
    6. Hindi Indo-Aryan, Central Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Bihar, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal
    7. Kannada Dravidian Karnataka
    8. Kashmiri Indo-Aryan, Dardic Jammu and Kashmir
    9. Konkani Indo-Aryan, Southern Goa
    10. Maithili Indo-Aryan, Eastern Jharkhand
    11. Malayalam Dravidian Kerala, Lakshadweep, Puducherry
    12. Manipuri Tibeto-Burman Manipur
    13. Marathi Indo-Aryan, Southern Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Goa, Maharashtra
    14. Nepali Indo-Aryan, Northern Sikkim, West Bengal
    15. Odia Indo-Aryan, Eastern Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal
    16. Punjabi Indo-Aryan, Northwestern Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, West Bengal
    17. Sanskrit Indo-Aryan Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand
    18. Santali Austroasiatic Jharkhand
    19. Sindhi Indo-Aryan, Northwestern sd
    20. Tamil Dravidian Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
    21. Telugu Dravidian Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Puducherry
    22. Urdu Indo-Aryan, Central Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal

    More HINDI News  

    Read more about:

    hindi indian languages

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X