Is Hindi National Language of India or Not? Here is The List of 22 Official Languages of India With Their States

New Delhi, Apr 28: A comment made by Kannada actor Sudeep has brought back the question around the national language of India.

Is Hindi the national language of India? Well, the answer is "no."

Hindi is not the national language of India, but article 343(1) of the Indian constitution specifically mentions that, "the official language of the Union shall be Hindi in Devanagari script." The business in the Indian parliament can only be transacted in Hindi or in English.

English is allowed to be used in official purposes such as parliamentary proceedings, judiciary, communications between the Central Government and a State Government.

States within India, which has 121 languages and 270 mother tongues, have the liberty and powers to specify their own official language(s) through legislation. In addition to the official languages, the constitution recognizes 22 regional languages, which include Hindi but not English, as scheduled languages.

Here is The List of 22 Official Languages of India With Their States:

Sr. No. Language Family Official recognition in State(s) 1. Assamese Indo-Aryan, Eastern Assam 2. Bengali Indo-Aryan, Eastern West Bengal, Tripura, Assam, Jharkhand 3. Bodo Tibeto-Burman Assam 4. Dogri Indo-Aryan, Northwestern Jammu and Kashmir 5. Gujarati Indo-Aryan, Western Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu and Gujarat 6. Hindi Indo-Aryan, Central Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Bihar, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal 7. Kannada Dravidian Karnataka 8. Kashmiri Indo-Aryan, Dardic Jammu and Kashmir 9. Konkani Indo-Aryan, Southern Goa 10. Maithili Indo-Aryan, Eastern Jharkhand 11. Malayalam Dravidian Kerala, Lakshadweep, Puducherry 12. Manipuri Tibeto-Burman Manipur 13. Marathi Indo-Aryan, Southern Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Goa, Maharashtra 14. Nepali Indo-Aryan, Northern Sikkim, West Bengal 15. Odia Indo-Aryan, Eastern Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal 16. Punjabi Indo-Aryan, Northwestern Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, West Bengal 17. Sanskrit Indo-Aryan Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand 18. Santali Austroasiatic Jharkhand 19. Sindhi Indo-Aryan, Northwestern sd 20. Tamil Dravidian Tamil Nadu, Puducherry 21. Telugu Dravidian Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Puducherry 22. Urdu Indo-Aryan, Central Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal