Irony! The anti-India IAMC takes offence to term 'Hindu-American'

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

The Indian American Muslim Council, a body that has been rewarding journalists for drumming up anti-India sentiments, says that the term erases the relationship between Hindus and other South Asians.

New Delhi, Oct 24: The Indian American Muslim Council that is backed by the Jamaat-e-Islami has taken offence to the term 'Hindu American'.

The IAMC has said that the word is leading to the erasure of relations between the Hindu community and South Asians. "Carving out the category of "Hindu-American"-as opposed to its alternatives, "Indian-American"- has been a key step. It allows a group such as the Hindu American Foundation to erase the relationships between many Hindus and other South Asians," IAMC said in a tweet.

In response to the Hindu advocacy group, Hindu American Foundation called out the irony. "Said without a hint of irony by the.... wait for it...Indian American Muslim Council."

Said without a hint of irony by the...wait for it...Indian American Muslim Council. https://t.co/TAc7s2tnm0 — Hindu American Foundation (@HinduAmerican) October 23, 2022

To be sure, the IAMC is a body that has been rewarding journalists for drumming up anti-India sentiments.

Islamic State, IAMC, Muslim Brotherhood: The international network hurting India

The IAMC had on June 23 praised Congresswoman Ilhan Omar for introducing a resolution in the US House of Representatives that condemns India for the alleged human rights violation of minorities, in particular the Muslims. The IAMC commended Omar whose resolution is unlikely to see the day of the light given the vindictive approach being adopted by her and the fact that she has openly sided with Pakistani officials on the issue of India. This is not for the first time that the IMAC has been in the news. DisinfoLab released a series of tweets on the outfit after former Vice President of India, Hamid Ansari took part in an event organised by the IMAC.

Former VP Ansari and Actor Swara Bhaskar participating in an event by IAMC to 'save pluralism' on #RepublicDay They may not know: IAMC paid money to get India black-list by the US is linked with Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) & Linked with the fraud in name of Covid crisis, DisinfoLab a separate legal entity with the motive of unveiling fake news and propaganda that intended to create turmoil to people said.

An Intelligence Bureau official tells OneIndia that groups such as a IAMC and Muslim Brotherhood have for long run a propaganda campaign against India. These groups through their sponsored journalists, NGOs and activists make it a point to comment on every issue in India and make it seem as this is the voice of the nation.

Story first published: Monday, October 24, 2022, 15:18 [IST]