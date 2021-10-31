YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'Iron Lady of India': Congress pays tributes to Indira Gandhi on death anniversary

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 31: The Congress on Sunday paid tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary, with former party chief Rahul Gandhi hailing her as a great example of women power.

    Indira Gandhi

    Rahul Gandhi paid floral tributes to Indira Gandhi at her memorial "Shakti Sthal" here. Indira Gandhi, the then prime minister, was assassinated on this day in 1984 by two of her own security guards.

    "My grandmother served the country fearlessly till the last moment -- her life is a source of inspiration for us," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. "A great example of women power, humble tributes to Mrs. Indira Gandhi on her martyrdom day," he said.

    Cong's poll assurances not just commitment, but guarantee: Rahul Gandhi in Goa Cong's poll assurances not just commitment, but guarantee: Rahul Gandhi in Goa

    The Congress, in a tweet from its official Twitter handle, also lauded the former prime minister's contribution to the country. "She represented strength. She epitomised sacrifice. She personified service.

    A billion salutes to the Iron Lady of India, our very first woman Prime Minister, a true Bharat Ratna, Smt. Indira Gandhi, on her death anniversary," the Congress said in its tweet.

    More INDIRA GANDHI News  

    Read more about:

    indira gandhi

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X