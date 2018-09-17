  • search

IRCTC scam: Court reserves order on summoning Lalu, Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Sep 17: A Delhi court on Monday reserved its order on whether to summon RJD chief and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav as accused in connection with the 2006 IRCTC hotels maintenance contract scam.

    Special Judge A Bhardwaj said the court needs time to go through documents filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) before taking cognisance of the chargesheet.

    IRCTC scam: Court reserves order on summoning Lalu, Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav

    The ED had said that it has enough evidence agaisnt Lalu Prasad, Rabri, and Tejashwi, along with former minister Premchandra Gupta and his wife Sarla, as well as former IRCTC Managing Director BK Agarwal.

    The ED had demanded production of Lalu Prasad and summons for other accused in the case. However, the order on cognizance of chargesheet was reserved for later today.

    The Patiala House Court had issued a production warrant against RJD president and fodder scam convict Lalu Prasad Yadav for October 6, 2018.

    Read more about:

    lalu prasad yadav bihar rabri devi tejashwi yadav irctc

    Story first published: Monday, September 17, 2018, 11:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 17, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue