IRCTC scam: Court reserves order on summoning Lalu, Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav

New Delhi, Sep 17: A Delhi court on Monday reserved its order on whether to summon RJD chief and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav as accused in connection with the 2006 IRCTC hotels maintenance contract scam.

Special Judge A Bhardwaj said the court needs time to go through documents filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) before taking cognisance of the chargesheet.

The ED had said that it has enough evidence agaisnt Lalu Prasad, Rabri, and Tejashwi, along with former minister Premchandra Gupta and his wife Sarla, as well as former IRCTC Managing Director BK Agarwal.

The ED had demanded production of Lalu Prasad and summons for other accused in the case. However, the order on cognizance of chargesheet was reserved for later today.

The Patiala House Court had issued a production warrant against RJD president and fodder scam convict Lalu Prasad Yadav for October 6, 2018.