IRCTC introduces special South India tour package; Know Details

New Delhi, Oct 05: The IRCTC has introduced special tour package for South India. This tour package will include places like Tirupati, Madurai, Rameswaram and Kanyakumari. The tour package is for 7 nights and 8 days. This travel package will include visits to various temples such as Meenakshi Amman Temple, and Sri Kanya Kumari Bhagwati Amman Temple.

Other important facilities like breakfast and dinner, hotel stay, and travelling are included in the package.

Boarding Points: Brajrajnagar, Raipur, Durg, Gondia, Bhandara Road, Nagpur

De-boarding Points: Nagpur, Bhandara Road, Gondia, Durg Raipur, Brajrajnagar

Package Details

Package Name: Dakshin Bharat Yatra

Destination Covered: Tirupati-Madurai-Rameswaram-Kanyakumari

Traveling Mode: Train

Station/Departure Time: Brajrajnagar- 00:30 Hrs

Class: Comfort & Standard

Frequency: 29.11.2022

Cost per Person for the proposed tour as below:

Standard: 15,700/-

Comfort: 19,125/-

Important Note:

All Pilgrims/Tourists should carry/produce their personal ID cards (in original) with them prior to Darshan at Tirumala, if they fail to produce, TTD Administration will not permit for Darshan and IRCTC is not responsible for the same.

It is suggested to the passenger to take at least one dose of vaccination before the journey date.

All pilgrims visiting temples from 1st Oct '2021 onwards need to produce two doses vaccination certificate or RT-PCR negative certificate obtained within 72 Hrs prior to the date of darshan.

Pilgrims between 12-18 years should produce RT-PCR negative certificate obtained within 72 Hrs prior to the date of darshan.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 5, 2022, 23:45 [IST]