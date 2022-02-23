iPhone 13 for 200 MLAs: Rajasthan govt gifts expensive gift to all after budget presentation 2022

Rajasthan: Nine died after their car fell off into the Chambal river in Kota

Jaipur, Feb 23: Rajasthan government on Wednesday pleasantly surprised to all the 200 MLAs by gifting a brand new iPhone 13 with a digital copy of the budget 2022-2023 in a kit.

The price of an iPhone 13 is about Rs 75,000 to Rs 1 lakh. Earlier, the Gehlot government had given expensive gadgets such as Apple iPads and laptops to the MLAs.

Now multiply it with 200 and the total expenditure of the government on this extravagance comes to around Rs 1.4 crore.

To recall, last time around, the Gehlot government had distributed tablets worth around Rs 40,000 to MLAs along with the budget. A copy of the 2021 budget was pre-deployed on the tablet. This despite that, according to reports, MLAs already have a Rs 90,000 allowance to buy a laptop or a tablet.

This move has been slammed by users on social media with some questioning the misuse of taxpayers' money to buy expensive iPhones for MLAs.

The Rajasthan BJP on Wednesday termed the budget for the year 2022-23 presented by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot disappointing and said it did not offer a concrete plan to bring the state's "shaky" economy back on track.

"Farmers and the youth of the state are angry and ready to oust the Congress in 2023 for not fulfilling promises," he said.

Announcements pertaining to education and health sectors were made but the government has not made sincere efforts to develop infrastructure. Schools do not have basic facilities like toilets, classrooms, drinking water, electricity, library and laboratory, Poonia alleged.

Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly Rajendra Rathore said the budget was full of fancy announcements and was aimed at deceiving the common people.

uring the almost three-hour budget speech, Gehlot announced the launch of the Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme to provide 100 days of employment in urban areas. Another major announcement in the budget was that all employees appointed on or after January 1, 2004, will be covered under the old pension scheme from next year.

In the first agriculture budget, Gehlot announced an allocation of Rs 5,000 crore for 'Rajasthan Mukhya Mantri Krishak Saathi Yojana', up from Rs 2,000 crore in the last budget.

He also proposed Rs 2,700 crore for the Rajasthan Micro Irrigation Mission, under which 5 lakh farmers will be benefitted, and announced the increase in the number of employment days under MGNREGA to 125 from 100.

Story first published: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 21:20 [IST]