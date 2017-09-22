INX media case: Why doesn't CBI name 'undisclosed assets', asks Chidambaram

Former finance minister P Chidambaram on Friday rubbished media reports of the CBI telling the Supreme Court that Karti Chidambaram had multiple foreign accounts. He dared the CBI to name the alleged 'undisclosed assets'.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had told the Supreme Court that Karti Chidambaram has closed several foreign accounts and transferred money deposited in them when he was abroad.

News agency ANI quoted the former finance minister as saying, "An absolute lie,by quoting CBI, lie doesn't become truth...Why doesn't CBI take my open offer and name the alleged 'undisclosed assets'?"

"I have already made a public statement that my family and I will execute any document necessary to transfer the alleged 'undisclosed asset' to the government so that government can become the owner," he added.

The court is hearing a plea challenging the lookout circular issued by the Central Bureau of Investigation which barred Karti, son of former union minister P Chidambaram from traveling abroad.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has alleged that Karti Chidambaram took service charges for getting FIPB clearance when his father P Chidambaram was the union finance minister.

The CBI while defending the circular said that it has ample evidence to show the properties and accounts that Karti Chidambaram holds abroad. It also accused him of charging service while getting FIPB clearance when his father Chidambaram was the finance minister of India.

The submissions were made by the CBI which probed Karti in the INX media case. Karti Chidambaram arguing through his counsel said that the CBI has claimed that he had properties all across the world. They also said I have bank accounts abroad. However during the questioning the CBI did not ask me one question about it, he also submitted.

OneIndia News