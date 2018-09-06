Interpol issues Red Corner Notice against Nirav Modi’s executive

New Delhi, Sep 6: Interpol has issued a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against Mihir R. Bhansali, an executive of absconding billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi, in connection with the alleged USD 2 billion PNB money-laundering case, officials said Thursday.

The notice, which acts as an international arrest warrant, mentions that Mr. Bhansali (40) is required on charges of "money laundering".

The RCN against Mihir Rashmi Bhansali, CEO of Nirav Modi's jewellery firm Firestar International, was requested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), they said.

The ED wants him in order to take its investigation in the case forward, they added.

It had told the global police body that Mr. Bhansali was "likely" to travel to the US, the UK, Hong Kong, China or the UAE.

In its RCN issued against a fugitive, the Interpol asks its 192 member countries to arrest or detain the person if spotted in their countries after which extradition or deportation proceedings can begin.

A similar Interpol notice was issued against Nirav Modi sometime back.

Bhansali is said to be operating from the United States of America as part of the overseas operations of Firestar International.

The case pertains to cheating the state-run Punjab National Bank through fraudulent issuance of Letters of Undertaking and Foreign Letters of Credit worth over USD 2 billion (about ₹13,000 crore) by Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, both absconding since the first week of January.

PTI