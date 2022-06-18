Internet services suspended in 12 districts over Bihar Bandh

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jun 18: Internet services have been suspended in 12 districts of Bihar following the 24 hour bandh call given today by students' organisations demanding the immediate rollback of the Agnipath scheme.

The call for the bandh has the support of the RJD. Former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi said that his Hindustan Awam Morcha-Secular, an ally of the BJP will also support the bandh in the interest of the nation and youth.

The organisations, led by Leftwing All India Students' Association (AISA), have sought immediate rollback of the scheme - under which hiring has been proposed for a four-year-period in the armed forces followed by compulsory retirement for at least 75 per cent of the personnel without any pension benefits.

Announcing RJD's support to the bandh call, the president of its Bihar unit, Jagadanand Singh, said the short-term recruitment scheme is detrimental to the interests of the nation's youth.

"We support those who are agitating on streets in protest against 'Agnipath' recruitment. The new short-term recruitment scheme in the armed forces is not in interest of country's youth, he said at the party office here, in the presence of other Left leaders.

Meanwhile, Chirag Paswan, president of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), said that that he along with party workers would meet Governor Phagu Chouhan on Saturday and submit a memorandum, seeking the withdrawal of the scheme.

Talking to reporters here on Friday, Paswan said, "The Agnipath scheme will increase unemployment in the country. It will spread dissatisfaction among youths." Paswan had on Thursday written to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, raising similar concerns.