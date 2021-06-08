For Quick Alerts
Internet down: Several popular websites including Amazon, Reddit face outage worldwide
New Delhi, June 08: Several popular websites are facing internet outages on Tuesday, affecting news websites and social media platforms- Reddit, Spotify, Twitch, Stack Overflow, GitHub, gov.uk, Hulu, HBO Max, Quora, PayPal, Vimeo, Shopify, Stripe, and news outlets CNN, The Guardian, The New York Times, BBC and Financial Times are currently facing an outage. .
The error that shows up upon visiting these sites is common.
According to reports, a glitch at San Francisco-based Fastly, a popular CDN provider, is thought to be the reason. It said in repeated updates on its website that it was "continuing to investigate the issue."