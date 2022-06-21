YouTube
  • search
Trending Agnipath International Yoga Day 2022 Coronavirus Web-Stories Fake News Buster Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    International Yoga Day: Tourists to get free entry into Taj Mahal today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 21: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will not charge any entry fee at the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort and other monuments on the occasion of International Day of Yoga on June 21, an official said on Monday.

    International Yoga Day: Tourists to get free entry into Taj Mahal today
    Tourists visit the historic Taj Mahal.PTI Photo

    Superintending Archaeologist of ASI (Agra Circle) Rajkumar Patel told PTI, "On the occasion of International Yoga Day, there will be free entry tickets for tourists at Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Fatehpur Sikri and other ASI-protected monuments in Agra Circle and across India, a PTI report said.

    The entry will be free for the entire day for all tourists, Indians and foreigners." Meanwhile, district officials said Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi will perform yoga with a large number of people from all sections of the society at 'Panch Mahal' in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur Sikri on the occasion of International Day of Yoga.

    (PTI)

    Comments

    More INTERNATIONAL YOGA DAY News  

    Read more about:

    international yoga day taj mahal

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 9:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 21, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X