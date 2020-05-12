  • search
    International Nurses Day 2020: Politicians extend gratitude to nation's 'unsung heroes'

    New Delhi, May 12: Several top politicians such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former Congress party chief Rahul Gandhi and many others on Tuesday extended their gratitude towards the nurses community on the occasion of International Nurses Day.

    Representational Image

    Taking to Twitter, Home Minister Amit Shah said that nurses are the backbone of the medical sector and their role in containing the spread of COVID-19 is "remarkable".

    "On #InternationalNursesDay, I express my gratitude towards all the nurses serving humanity across the world. Nurses are the backbone of our medical sector. Their role in containing the spread of COVID-19 is truly remarkable. India salutes our nurses for their tireless efforts," Shah's tweet read.

    On the other side, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi described nurses as "the unsung heroes" and said that they are the first line of defence in the battle against the ongoing pandemic. He also thanked the nurses for working tirelessly to save lives.

    West Bengal Chief Minister also took to Twitter and said that nurses are playing an important role in the fight against the coronavirus.

    "Today is #InternationalNursesDay. Nurses are playing an important role in our fight against the coronavirus. We salute all those nurses who are selflessly attending to the patients in this time of crisis, putting themselves and their own families at risk," Mamata Banerjee said.

