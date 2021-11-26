International flights connecting Srinagar directly with rest of world to resume from 23 Oct

Serving food on flights of less than 2-hour duration can be resumed: Govt

When will international flight operations to India be ‘fully normal’? Here’s what govt says

International flight services to resume by Dec 15

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 26: In a much-needed relief to travellers, the government is likely to allow scheduled international flight operations from December 15 from countries, where COVID-19 situation is under control.

However, flights to 14 countries that are witnessing surge in covid cases, will under current air bubble agreements.

According to The Economic Times report, the countries that have been exempted from the list include the UK, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Finland, South Africa, Brazil, China, Mauritius, New Zealand and Singapore.

"We are making all efforts to handover all operations of Air India by the end of December," said Rajiv Bansal, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Last week, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the government was evaluating the process to normalise international flight operations.

He also said that the government was taking measures to guard against the renewed wave of COVID-19.

"I am all for regaining our space in the civil aviation arena in the world and making a hub in India and for more wide body aircraft. We will get there but bear with me and trust me. I am on your side. We will work together but in a safe environment," Scindia had said at a public event.

Scheduled international passenger flights to and from India remain suspended since March last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. India has air bubble arrangements with more than 25 countries for operating international flights.

Under an air bubble arrangement between two countries, international passenger flights can be operated by their respective carriers into each other's territories subject to certain conditions.