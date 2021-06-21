International Day of Yoga 2021: PM Modi announces M-Yoga app to promote yoga videos in different languages

New Delhi, June 21: On the occasion of the International Day of Yoga 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the world will be getting the M-Yoga app. PM Modi said that the app will introduce videos on the common yoga protocol to scores of people across the world, he said, adding that the app will be made available in several different languages, in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO).

It can be seen that the seventh International Yoga Day is celebrated across the world today (June 21). This is the second consecutive year that the celebrations are being held digitally due to COVID-19.

International Yoga Day: Yoga helps in healing process says PM Modi

Highlighting the M-Yoga app, PM Modi said that it will "fuse the knowledge of the past with the technology of today".

On Monday, the Prime Minister highlighted the importance of practising yoga during COVID-19 pandemic, as he addressed the lead event of International Yoga Day 2021. He also prayed for the health and well-being of people around the world.

The Prime Minister further said that even medical science lays emphasis on the healing process, besides medical treatment, and yoga can help in it.

"When I talk to frontline warriors and doctors, they tell me that they've made Yoga a shield for protection against the virus. They've used Yoga not just for safeguarding themselves, but also patients," said Prime Minister Modi.

On December 11, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly had declared June 21 as 'International Day of Yoga', months after PM Modi had proposed the idea.