'Insult to people of Delhi': Kejriwal slams L-G's move on appointment of lawyers

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 24: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's decision to reject proposal to set up panels of public prosecutors for cases related to Republic Day violence and last year''s riots was "an insult to the people of Delhi".

"Overturning decisions taken by the cabinet is an insult to the people of Delhi. The people of Delhi chose the AAP government with a historic majority and defeated the BJP. Let BJP run the country, let AAP run Delhi. Such interference in everyday work is an insult to the people of Delhi. BJP should respect democracy," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

This is the first time the LG has reserved any matter for consideration of the President, owing to the difference of opinion with the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation, since the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021, came into force in April this year, sources told PTI.

Last year, in a similar fashion, the LG had used his special powers to give effect to the appointment of Delhi Police''s special prosecutors in cases related to northeast Delhi riots of 2020 that claimed over 50 lives besides resulting in injuries to hundreds of persons and extensive damage to private and public property.

The Delhi Cabinet, in its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on July 16, had observedÂ that "a free-and-fair trial of these cases would not be possible by a panel of lawyers selected by the city police itself," rejecting LG''s recommendation of special public prosecutors suggested by Delhi Police.

The Delhi government had in July 2020 also rejected the proposal of the Delhi Police for the appointment of special prosecutors in the riots cases. The LG had overturned the Delhi government''s decision and directed its home department to grant approval to the Delhi Police''s proposed panel of lawyers.

Baijal had rejected the cabinet decision by exercising his special power under Article 239AA(4) of the Constitution by reserving the matter of appointment of public prosecutors, for consideration by the President of India.

The Delhi government has already protested with the LG over his use of "veto power" in matters relating to subjects of its domain.