Installation of 108 ft tall Kempegowda statue in Bengaluru: CM BSY to perform bhoomi puja on Jun 27

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, June 26: The bhoomi puja or ground breaking ceremony for the construction of the 108 feet tall bronze statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda will be performed by Chief Minister of Karnataka, B S Yediyurappa on June 27.

It may be recalled the development was first confirmed by Deputy Chief Minister, Dr. C N Ashwathnarayan on June 24.

The construction of the 108 feet tall will take place in front of the International Airport here. The ground breaking ceremony coincides with Nadaprabhu Kempegowda's 511th Jayanthi.

Following a recent meeting, Dr. Ashwathnarayan had said that a model of the statue is ready. It will be finalised after the approval of the Chief Minister and the world is expected to be completed in a year.

'Fund for 108-ft-tall Kempegowda statue at Bengaluru International Airport allocated in previous budget'

Anil and Ram Sutar, the renowned artist who build the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Bengaluru will build the Kempe Gowda statue. A contract to this effect will be signed soon. The deputy CM said that the the statue will be a major attraction.

The International Airport Agency has agreed to start work on the 23 acre site next to the statue. The area will be developed in a special way.

Design plan:

Nadaprabhu Kempegowda was both a pioneer and a visionary. The park is conceived to pay homage to the legacy left behind by Kempegowda and the city he envisioned and provide an informational journey for anyone who visits. It shall anchor the citizens to the past and add historical identities to build and grow its character.

The proposed Kempegowda Central Park intends to encapsulate the essence of his grand plan to create a city from the ground up. The design of the park is conceptualized after extensive research is done about the history and the various infrastructure initiatives undertaken by Kempegowda.

Bengaluru was conceived about 480 years ago and it is believed that the founder of the Bengaluru City, Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, ran four bullock carts in four directions thereby forming two principal axes, marking the boundaries of the Fort.

It is said that the starting point was the centre of Chickpete. Chickpete among other "Petes" were created to cater to sell particular items. The planned traders' regions were named according to the materials that were sold. The Balepete selling bangles, Ragipete selling millet, Aralepete selling cotton and so on. The old names are still retained and remnants of the trade are still seen. These would go on to become the commercial hubs of the city.

Early water management was the brainchild of Kempegowda as he designed and located the various tanks of Bangalore, based on the topography. The tank system of Bangalore, drained the city effectively & prevented flooding within the city. The Inter-Linking System of the tanks linked to one-another by a system of water channels (nalas), which feed the tanks at lower level, with the water overflowing from tanks at higher level.

These principles form the basis of the proposed Concept of Kempegowda Central Park shall bring together and acknowledge the initiatives and principles of Kempegowda through a contemporary and an experiential approach.

The premise of the layout stems from the two principal axes. The statue of Kempegowda which would be the focus, would be placed at the end of the longitudinal axis surrounded by a piazza and podium.

The statue is proposed to 108 feet high (including pedestal) and is made of bronze, which is the highlight of the proposed Kempegowda Central Park.

The entry to the park will be accentuated with two high walls framing the statue and creating a sense of curiosity to the visitor as one is drawn inside. The walls are reminiscent of the mud fort walls built by Kempegowda but would utilize rammed earth technology to give it a contemporary look.

The park would then open up into a large expanse of space with visitors walking along these pathways. Wider pathway connects the piazza directly, while cross paths intersect the open parcel of land transversely, forming the 2 prominent axes - the basis on which Doddapete & Chikkapete were derived.

Four prominent pavilions interpreting the four watch tower fits the tail end of all axes and would double up as covered seating.

A central water body aligns centrally to the main axis. The central water body branches out to water channels traced diagonally depicting the various channels that inter linked the tanks. The water channels terminate into reflective pools representing the ancient tanks. The diagonal water channels and prominent pathways form the Geometry of a cartwheel (Geometry that inspired the City Origin), which will be evident from the air.

As one approach the statue, the pedestal and platform around the statue translates into an Interpretation space, where curated information boards and murals shall depict major events from the life of Nadapraphu Kempegowda and provide an opportunity to the visitors to emerge in the historical significance of the great leader and his vision for the City.

Landscaping will play a crucial role in bringing the various elements together with ample greenery and florals showcasing the hues of the state which is based on Arishina Kumkuma.

The basic facilities for the visitors are seamlessly integrated with the landscape.