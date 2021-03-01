YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Inspired, humbled says Bharat Biotech after PM Modi gets vaccination

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 01: Bharat Biotech on Monday said that it was inspired and humbled by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi's commitment towards an towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

    The company's tweet came soon after the PM was vaccinated with the first dose of the home grown vaccine against COVID-19.

    Inspired, humbled says Bharat Biotech after PM Modi gets vaccination

    Inspired and humbled by Hon'ble PM's remarkable commitment to build an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Yes, we all shall fight #COVID-19 together and emerge victorious," the company said a tweet.Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

    What PM Modi said after taking first vaccine shot

    The Prime Minister took the first dose of vaccine against COVID-19 today.

    The vaccine manufactured by Bharat Biotech was administered to the PM by Sister Nevada from Puducherry.

    India on Monday began inoculating its elderly citizens against coronavirus in the second phase of the world's largest vaccination drive. In this phase, people above the age of 60 years and those above 45 years who are in the high-risk category will be administered the jab.

    More CORONA VACCINE News

    Read more about:

    Corona vaccine narendra modi

    Story first published: Monday, March 1, 2021, 15:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 1, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X