Inspired, humbled says Bharat Biotech after PM Modi gets vaccination

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 01: Bharat Biotech on Monday said that it was inspired and humbled by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi's commitment towards an towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The company's tweet came soon after the PM was vaccinated with the first dose of the home grown vaccine against COVID-19.

Inspired and humbled by Hon'ble PM's remarkable commitment to build an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Yes, we all shall fight #COVID-19 together and emerge victorious," the company said a tweet.Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

What PM Modi said after taking first vaccine shot

The Prime Minister took the first dose of vaccine against COVID-19 today.

The vaccine manufactured by Bharat Biotech was administered to the PM by Sister Nevada from Puducherry.

India on Monday began inoculating its elderly citizens against coronavirus in the second phase of the world's largest vaccination drive. In this phase, people above the age of 60 years and those above 45 years who are in the high-risk category will be administered the jab.