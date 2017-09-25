Inside story: How the Indian Army thwarted a fidayeen hit at Uri

A major tragedy was averted on Sunday at Uri. Security forces were fully on guard when a bunch of fidayeens launched an attack at Uri similar to one that took place last year in which 19 soldiers were martyred.

On September 18 last year, four terrorists stormed Army brigade headquarters in Uri, close to the Line of Control, killing 19 soldiers before being neutralised.

The encounter took place after the Army and police started searches in Kalgai area Sunday morning following inputs about movement of terrorists. "A cordon was laid and search operation was started in Kalgai area of Uri this morning following information about presence of terrorists in the area," an Army official said. He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire on the security forces.

"Three terrorists have been killed in the operation while one soldier has sustained injures," the official said, adding that three civilians were also injured in the gunbattle.

Director General of Police S P Vaid said the terrorists were planning a "suicide" attack like the one carried out on an Army base in Uri last year that left 19 soldiers dead and several others injured.

A big tragedy has been averted. Like the suicide attack on the Army base last year, they (terrorists) had similar plans this time, but the police and the Army got the information before hand. A joint operation is going on to neutralise the ultras," he said on the sidelines of an event here.

OneIndia News