INS Tabar participates in Indra Navy-21

New Delhi, July 30: The 12th edition of exercise INDRA NAVY, a biennial bilateral maritime exercise between Indian Navy and Russian Navy was held in the Baltic Sea from 28 to 29 July 2021. Initiated in 2003, Ex INDRA NAVY epitomises the long-term strategic relationship between the two navies.

This exercise was undertaken as part of the visit of INS Tabar to St Petersburg, Russia to participate in the 325th Navy Day celebrations of the Russian Navy, the Defence Ministry said in a note.

INDRA NAVY has matured over the years with increase in scope, complexity of operations and level of participation. The primary aim of this year's edition is to further consolidate inter-operability built up by the two Navies over the years and also to enhance understanding and procedures for multi-faceted maritime operations. The scope of this edition includes wide-ranging and diverse activities across the spectrum of maritime operations.

The Indian Navy was represented by the stealth Frigate INS Tabar whilst the Russian Federation Navy was represented by Corvettes RFS Zelyony Dol and RFS Odintsovo of the Baltic Fleet.

The exercise was progressed over two days and included various facets of fleet operations such as anti-air firings, underway replenishment drills, helicopter ops, boarding drills and seamanship evolutions.

Exercise INDRA NAVY-21, being conducted despite the constraints imposed by the pandemic, enables further strengthen mutual confidence, inter-operability and enable sharing of best practices between both Navies. The exercise is another milestone in strengthening cooperation between the two navies and reinforce the long-standing bond of friendship between the two countries.

Story first published: Friday, July 30, 2021, 13:11 [IST]