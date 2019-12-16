  • search
    'Inquilab zindabad!': Jamia students in Delhi stage protest against police action

    New Delhi, Dec 16: A group of Jamia Millia students stood shirtless in the bone-chilling cold outside the university gates on Monday to protest the police action against their colleagues a day earlier.

    Slogans of "inquilab zindabad" rent the air as the group of around 10 students, accompanied by their fellow colleagues, took out a small march, demanding a CBI inquiry into the "police brutality".

    Students protest shirtless at the campus of Jamia Millia Islamia following the clashes that emerged between the students and Delhi Police.PTI Photo

    "Our colleagues have been beaten up badly. The policemen entered bathrooms, libraries and beat up girls. Our protest is against the goons called Delhi Police," said a research scholar who did not want to be identified. As a few women escorted an injured student to narrate their ordeal to the media, some people were seen asking them not to give any statements.

    CAA protests: Situation tense in Jamia Millia campus, many students decide to leave for home

    "We were inside the university when the police barged in. Around 20 policemen came from gate no 7 and 50 others came from the rear gate. We told them we were not involved in the violence. They didn't listen. They didn't even spare women," Khanzala, who suffered injuries to the legs and abdomen, said. A woman broke down as Khanzala showed his injuries to the media. A few students and locals were seen clearing the roads to allow smooth movement of vehicles.

