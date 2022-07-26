‘Infringement of sovereignty’: India opposes China, Pak invite to third countries to join CPEC

India

oi-Deepika S

New Dehi, July 26: India on Tuesday said that reports about third countries entering projects of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) were seen by the government and any such activity by any party directly infringes on India's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"We have seen reports on encouraging a proposed participation of third countries in so-called CPEC projects. Any such actions by any party directly infringe on India's sovereignty and territorial integrity," said MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

"India firmly and consistently opposes projects in the so-called CPEC, which are in Indian territory that has been illegally occupied by Pakistan. Such activities are inherently illegal, illegitimate, and unacceptable, and will be treated accordingly by India," he added.

CPEC of great importance for China-Pak ties: Xi Jinping

On July 21, the Joint Working Group on International Cooperation and Coordination under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor held the third meeting via video link. The meeting was co-chaired by Assistant Foreign Minister Wu Jianghao and Pakistani Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood.

Both sides agreed to well grasp the general direction of the development of CPEC, and properly cope with risks and challenges to accumulate positive energy for, inject new impetus into, and provide a strong guarantee for the development of CPEC.

"Both sides exchanged views and reached common understandings on the participation of third parties in CPEC and exchanges among media and think tanks, including promoting cooperation schemes involving third parties in line with existing consensus and extending CPEC projects to Afghanistan. The two sides also agreed to continue to deepen media cooperation and do a good job in telling "CPEC stories", and innovate and expand cooperation among think tanks to provide more public support and insights for the development of CPEC," said Chines foreign ministry statement.

China stands ready to work with Pakistan to follow through on the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, and push forward all CPEC projects in a safe, smooth, and high-quality manner to better benefit people in the two countries and the region.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 10:32 [IST]