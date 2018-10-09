India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
Infographic: How Telangana voted

By
    Hyderabad, Oct 9: Telangana, India's youngest state votes on December 7. This is the second time that polls are being held in the state after its formation in 2014.
    The last time elections were held were in the months of April-May 2014 along with the Lok Sabha polls.

    The Telangana assembly has 120 seats. In 2014, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi headed by K Chandrashekhar Rao won the elections with 63 seats.

    In the 2014 election, 11 TRS candidates won by a margin of of 50,000 votes. 20 won by margins of 20,000 and 50,000 votes. 21 registered victories in the margins of 10,000 and 20,000. Those registering victories in the margins of 5,000 and 10,000 stood at 4. 7 from the TRS won with margins of 2,000 and 5,000.

    Let us take a look at the vote share, seat tally and how the candidates won:

    Infographic: How Telangana voted

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 9, 2018, 13:21 [IST]
