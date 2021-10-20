Influencing their way to the top - meet Reeva and Gaurika

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

To dream about something is one thing; to envision turning it into reality is another, and to take necessary actions to actually make it a reality is an altogether different thing. Very few individuals have been able to put those necessary actions and become their best versions in all that they choose to do in their lives and careers.

Even for adults, going under the grind and working each day can be an intimidating task; imagine how kids can do that. Well, let us tell you that we were astounded when we heard about two such kids, who actually showed the path of growth and hard work to adults through their work and through their journeys in social media also made people learn from them; they are Reeva and Gaurika.

What can we say about these two extremely beautiful and even more talented little wonders? Aged 6 and 5, it is difficult for people to believe the kind of success and momentum these girls have achieved across social media platforms. Reeva and Gaurika are all about their passion for creativity and art, which is quite evident in all of their content and videos. They are so different from other social media influencers and yet have a common factor of pure love for creating content, which also helps them connect deeply with the audiences.

Becoming social media influencers with fun and entertaining content wasn't possible without the help of their supporting mother, but one cannot deny the innate skills and passion both these girls displayed, which thrust them forward in the social media game, where more and more people eagerly wait for their content to be dropped.

They are doing exceedingly well each passing day, making sure they create something new and spellbind all their fans and followers who ardently follow them as little influencers. The future really looks bright for these tiny tots who, through their outstanding performances, have won the hearts of the audiences already.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 19:21 [IST]