  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India's Tariffs are In line with WTO rule: Govt

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 27: Responding to United States President Donald Trump's call to withdraw high tariffs, India on Thursday said that the decision was in line with the World Trade Organization rules.

    India's tariffs are not that high compared to other developing countries, Indian government sources told Reuters on Thursday.

    Indias Tariffs are In line with WTO rule: Govt
    US President Donald Trump with Indian PM Narendra Modi

    Trump early this morning tweeted, "I look forward to speaking with Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi about the fact that India, for years having put very high Tariffs against the United States, just recently increased the Tariffs even further. This is unacceptable and the Tariffs must be withdrawn!"

    India's tariff hike unacceptable, must be withdrawn: Donald Trump

    Trump will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit. This would be his first meeting with Modi after the BJP's stunning victory in the general elections.

    More DONALD TRUMP News

    Read more about:

    donald trump india us relations world trade organisation

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue