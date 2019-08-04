  • search
    India’s QRSAM with strike range of 30 Km successfully test-fired from Odisha coast

    Bhubaneswar, Aug 4: The DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) successfully flight tested Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) air defence system at Balasore flight test range.

    The air defence system, QRSAM, was test-fired at 11.05 am from a mobile truck-based launch unit at complex 3 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur near here, DRDO sources said.

    India's QRSAM with strike range of 30 Km successfully test-fired from Odisha coast
    Representational Image

    Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the missile has a strike range of 25 km to 30 km and has a capability of engaging multiple targets. The sleek and highly mobile air defence system has been developed for the Indian Army.

    Pentagon successfully carries out interceptor missiles test

    The QRSAM is an all-weather, all-terrain missile with electronic counter measures against jamming by aircraft radars.

    This was the second test-fire of the missile in this year from Chandipur in Odisha's Balasore district.

    The first trial of the QSRAM was conducted on June 4, 2017.

    On February 26, 2019, two rounds of trials were successfully carried out on the same day.

    The two missiles were tested for different altitude and conditions. The test flights had successfully demonstrated their aerodynamics, propulsion, structural performance and high manoeuvring capabilities, the sources added.

    Story first published: Sunday, August 4, 2019, 16:43 [IST]
